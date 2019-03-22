|
Jean Murtagh Goff
Louisville - God called Jean to Heaven on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, where she was met by Sterling and Jeanie.
Jean was born Jean Estelle Murtagh in Algona, Iowa on April 17, 1922. Her parents, Charlie and Edna raised Jean along with her three sisters and one brother. Jean attended Ward Belmont in Tennessee and graduated from the University of Iowa. She taught history, worked in a factory in the WWII effort, then married her true love, Sterling Goff (and shared 67 wonderful years together). She moved to his hometown, Louisville, Kentucky, in 1946, where they married and she devoted herself to homemaking and bringing up their three daughters.
Jean was so kind and caring. She had a gentle spirit and was loved and respected by everyone she touched. She was an eternal optimist. She believed in helping others and making a difference in their lives.
Jean was very active in her church, Shawnee Presbyterian (1946-1967) and Strathmoor Presbyterian (1967 - present). She belonged to many organizations including, PEO, Church Circles, and Bridge Clubs. She played the piano, sang in the church choir, bowled in leagues, and loved to travel.
She will be missed and remembered by her many friends and family.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; husband and eldest daughter.
She is survived by two daughters, Margaret Craft and Melody Davenport; 5 grandchildren, Patrick Hardin, Jr., Joey Craft, Andy Craft, Kathryn Davenport and Chuck Davenport; 6 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. with a private burial at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of her service Saturday at Highlands.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 22, 2019