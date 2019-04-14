|
|
Jean O'Donnell
Lexington - Jean O'Donnell, 79, of Lexington, Indiana, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Lake Pointe Village in Scottsburg, Indiana. She was born on October 22, 1939 in Guthrie, Oklahoma, the daughter of the late Laverne Storm and Nellie (Hilburn) Storm. Jean was married on Dec. 31, 1958 to Robert R. O'Donnell, who preceded her in death on May 8, 2011. She was a retired nurses assistant for Scott Memorial Hospital and a member of the First Christian Church. Jean loved to crochet and read. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Thomas. Survivors include a son, Tim O'Donnell and his wife Naomi of Austin, Indiana; a daughter: Pam Satchwill of Scottsburg, Indiana; a brother, Dale Storm of Guthrie, Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Gina Everhart, Bo Smith (Tiffany), James Satchwill, Gene Mullins (Janice) and Sheila Burk (Perry) and six great grandchildren, Ethan and Timothy Everhart, Braylon and Coleton Smith, Shelby and Quinton Jeffries. Funeral Service: 11:00 am on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Collins Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Poe officiating. Visitation: 4 to 8 pm Tuesday and after 9 am Wednesday. Interment will be in Scottsburg Cemetery. Expressions of Sympathy: Scott County Young Marines c/o Collins Funeral Home in Scottsburg, Indiana. Online condolences:www.collinsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 14, 2019