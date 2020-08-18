1/
Jean P. Reid
Jean P. Reid

Louisville - 81, Her generous smile, her giving spirit and her strength will always remind of us the truly important things in this life.

Born June 9th, 1939 and departed August 16th, 2020 leaving her son, Jeffery Reid, his wife Olguita and grand daughter, Elizabeth Reid. She is also survived by her daughter Deanna, son-in-law George Lindsey and grandsons Zachary and Matthew Lindsey.

A Celebration of Life will be 9:30 a.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky 40205. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
AUG
21
Celebration of Life
09:30 AM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
