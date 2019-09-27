Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Grant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Parrish Grant


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Parrish Grant Obituary
Jean Parrish Grant

Louisville - Jean Parrish Grant succumbed to cancer on September 26, 2019 after a decade-long battle with illness. She passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

Jean is preceded in death by her parents Mildred and Lawrence; brothers Robert and James; sister Dorothy; in-laws Kendall, Ken, Pat and Vicky; and infant granddaughter Angela Christine Grant.

Jean is survived by her husband of 37 years, Jeff; sons Nathan (Allyson) and Peter (Lauren); three beautiful granddaughters Sarah (8), Pearl (1) and Emma (1); brothers Alan (Barbara), Gary (Kitsy), Kevin (Abby), Keith and Paul; sisters Glen Ann, Mary, Margie and Karen (Harlan); in-laws Andy (Margo), Bruce (Margaret) and Holly; many nieces and nephews; and several friends for life.

Born November 15, 1951, Jean was a lifelong resident of Louisville with brief exceptions as her husband's career led them to Indiana and Alabama. She attended Assumption and graduated from Westport. She loved cooking, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.

Jean would like to recognize Dr. John Huber, Jr. of the CBC Group, cardiologist Dr. Amir Piracha, and the staffs of CBC Group, Baptist Health and Vanderbilt Cancer Center.

Visitation hours are Monday, September 30th from 4-8PM and Tuesday, October 1st from 10AM-12PM at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road. Funeral services will be 12PM Tuesday at the funeral home with burial to follow.

Jeff, Nathan and Peter would like to thank the Palliative Care Unit at Baptist Health for their compassionate care of us and our most beloved wife and mother in the final days of her life.

Jean will be sorely missed and forever remembered.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now