Jean Parrish Grant
Louisville - Jean Parrish Grant succumbed to cancer on September 26, 2019 after a decade-long battle with illness. She passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents Mildred and Lawrence; brothers Robert and James; sister Dorothy; in-laws Kendall, Ken, Pat and Vicky; and infant granddaughter Angela Christine Grant.
Jean is survived by her husband of 37 years, Jeff; sons Nathan (Allyson) and Peter (Lauren); three beautiful granddaughters Sarah (8), Pearl (1) and Emma (1); brothers Alan (Barbara), Gary (Kitsy), Kevin (Abby), Keith and Paul; sisters Glen Ann, Mary, Margie and Karen (Harlan); in-laws Andy (Margo), Bruce (Margaret) and Holly; many nieces and nephews; and several friends for life.
Born November 15, 1951, Jean was a lifelong resident of Louisville with brief exceptions as her husband's career led them to Indiana and Alabama. She attended Assumption and graduated from Westport. She loved cooking, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.
Jean would like to recognize Dr. John Huber, Jr. of the CBC Group, cardiologist Dr. Amir Piracha, and the staffs of CBC Group, Baptist Health and Vanderbilt Cancer Center.
Visitation hours are Monday, September 30th from 4-8PM and Tuesday, October 1st from 10AM-12PM at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road. Funeral services will be 12PM Tuesday at the funeral home with burial to follow.
Jeff, Nathan and Peter would like to thank the Palliative Care Unit at Baptist Health for their compassionate care of us and our most beloved wife and mother in the final days of her life.
Jean will be sorely missed and forever remembered.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019