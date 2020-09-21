1/1
Jean Quick Meyer

Louisville - passed away on September 20, 2020.

Jean was a native of Louisville, KY. A graduate of Okalona (Now Southern) High School in 1946; a graduate of Spalding University in 1949 and later the University of Louisville.

After 14 years of working as a Medical Technologist, she attended U of L and was awarded her Master's Degree. She began teaching with the Jefferson County School System where she taught for over 26 years Chemistry and Anatomy at Male High School and Waggner High School.

She was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church as well as an avid U of L fan and a member of the Central Cardinal Club, a Kentucky Colonel and a world traveler.

She was preceded in death by her parents Louise and Charles Quick, a son John P. Meyer, her husband J. Paul Meyer and siblings, Mary Gordon Dye, David Woolley and Susie Williams.

She is survived by her siblings, Patricia George of Memphis, TN; James Woolley (Mary) of Louisville; Richard Woolley (Loretta) of Louisville; Paul Woolley of San Francisco, CA; Betty Logsdon of Louisville; Judy Troutman of Louisville; and Pat Bonn of Louisville. She is survived by her nieces Tracy Covrett of Cincinnati, OH; Billie Borders of Poquoson, VA and her nephew Shelby Stirn of Middletown, KY.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40205.

Memorial gifts can be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, Kentucky Chapter, 982 Eastern Parkway, Louisville, KY 40217 or a charity of your choice.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
