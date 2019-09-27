Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edward Catholic Church
9608 Sue Helen Drive
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Spanyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Spanyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Spanyer Obituary
Jean Spanyer

Louisville - Jean Spanyer, 91, of Louisville, entered Eternal Rest, on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

Jean was born in Louisville to the late John and Marie Miller. She was a longtime member of St. Edward Catholic Church. She loved taking care of her large family, raising her 5 children and helping to raise her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to host her family and cook for everyone around.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Bernard Spanyer; and her parents.

She is survived by her children, Joyce Carlton (Dennis), Trish Hughes (James), Steve Spanyer (Juanita), Mary Novak (Edward), and Cindy Crawford (Joe); 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass for Jean will be at 10 AM on Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Edward Catholic Church, 9608 Sue Helen Drive. Burial will follow at St. Edward Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 PM on Sunday, September 29 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 10600 Taylorsville Road.

Online condolences may be made at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now