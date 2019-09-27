|
Jean Spanyer
Louisville - Jean Spanyer, 91, of Louisville, entered Eternal Rest, on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Jean was born in Louisville to the late John and Marie Miller. She was a longtime member of St. Edward Catholic Church. She loved taking care of her large family, raising her 5 children and helping to raise her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to host her family and cook for everyone around.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Bernard Spanyer; and her parents.
She is survived by her children, Joyce Carlton (Dennis), Trish Hughes (James), Steve Spanyer (Juanita), Mary Novak (Edward), and Cindy Crawford (Joe); 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass for Jean will be at 10 AM on Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Edward Catholic Church, 9608 Sue Helen Drive. Burial will follow at St. Edward Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 PM on Sunday, September 29 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 10600 Taylorsville Road.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019