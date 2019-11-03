|
|
Jean Vessels, SCN
Louisville - Jean Vessels, SCN, 94, (formerly Sister Jane Louise) was born in Louisville, KY. She died October 31, 2019 at Nazareth Home, Louisville, KY. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 74 years.
Sister Jean served in educational ministries, teaching in several grade schools including St. Gregory in Samuels, KY; St. Monica in Bardstown, KY; Good Shepherd School in Frankfort, KY and St. Andrew in Roanoke, VA. She also served as a substitute teacher for Jefferson County Public Schools.
In 1963 Sister Jean earned a degree in math from Spalding University in Louisville. She taught math at several high schools including Owensboro Catholic High School in Owensboro, KY, Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree, MA; and years later at Providence High School in Clarksville, IN (from 1982-1993).
From 1968-1973 Sister Jean served as assistant principal at St. Mary High School in Paducah, KY. She served as principal at Presentation Academy in Louisville from 1973-1979. Sister Jean also served as an instructor at Weikel Real Estate School.
Sister Jean is survived by her extended family and by her religious community.
Visitation and Prayer Service will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Nazareth Home Chapel.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Nazareth Home Chapel at 11:00 a.m.
Welcoming Prayer will be held at Nazareth on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Burial in Nazareth Cemetery immediately following the Nazareth Welcoming Prayer.
Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY. Memorials may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048. Online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019