Jean Walser Richard
Jean Walser Richard passed away on September 30, 2020, at the age of 101. Born in Germantown. Graduate of Ursuline Academy. Married Charles Flavian Richard and together raised 7 children. She retired from St. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in 1984 and worked in private duty nursing until the age of 82. Volunteered at St. Boniface Soup Kitchen.

Survived by her children: Jack Richard (Janet), Linda Richard Pryor, Greg Richard (Martha), Deborah Richard Noakes, Michael Richard, Ann Richard, Mary Richard Steele (Michael), 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents, Henry F. Walser and Mary Hoeferle Walser, her brother, John Alvin Walser and her husband of 59 years, Charles Flavian Richard.

Private visitation was held at Bosse Funeral Home. Donations may be directed to Bernheim Forest.




Donations may be directed to Bernheim Forest.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
