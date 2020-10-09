1/
Jean Walser Richard
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Walser Richard

Jean Walser Richard passed away on September 30, 2020, at the age of 101. Born in Germantown. Graduate of Ursuline Academy. Married Charles Flavian Richard and together raised 7 children. She retired from St. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in 1984 and worked in private duty nursing until the age of 82. Volunteered at St. Boniface Soup Kitchen.

Survived by her children: Jack Richard (Janet), Linda Richard Pryor, Greg Richard (Martha), Deborah Richard Noakes, Michael Richard, Ann Richard, Mary Richard Steele (Michael), 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents, Henry F. Walser and Mary Hoeferle Walser, her brother, John Alvin Walser and her husband of 59 years, Charles Flavian Richard.

Private visitation was held at Bosse Funeral Home. Donations may be directed to Bernheim Forest.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
502-451-8440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 6, 2020
So sorry to hear about Jean’s passing. Sending love to all. Stan and Leslie (Noakes) Mann.
Leslie Mann
Friend
October 2, 2020
Jean was a dear sweet lady, I enjoyed our friendship while in our club together. Blessings to her entire family.
Pat Harpring
Pat Harpring
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved