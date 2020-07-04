Jean (Druen) Watson
Louisville - Mrs. Jean (Druen) Watson, age 79, of Louisville returned to her Heavenly Father on July 3, 2020. Mrs. Watson was born on May 31, 1941 in Louisville, KY to the late Pete and Thelma (Friend) Peacock. Mrs. Watson had worked as a delivery driver for a transmission company. Among those that preceded her in death are her parents; husbands, Randall Druen and Harry Watson; and brother, Ronald Peacock.
She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Tammy Hash; son Randy Druen (Carol); grandsons, Chris and Jeremy Druen; great-granddaughters, Athena and Pryia Druen; and siblings, Richard Peacock, Ruth Ann McCoy, Rita Dunagan and Kay Isabel.
Funeral service will be conducted at noon on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with private burial at Pennsylvania Run Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Monday from 4-8 pm at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com