1/
Jean (Druen) Watson
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean (Druen) Watson

Louisville - Mrs. Jean (Druen) Watson, age 79, of Louisville returned to her Heavenly Father on July 3, 2020. Mrs. Watson was born on May 31, 1941 in Louisville, KY to the late Pete and Thelma (Friend) Peacock. Mrs. Watson had worked as a delivery driver for a transmission company. Among those that preceded her in death are her parents; husbands, Randall Druen and Harry Watson; and brother, Ronald Peacock.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Tammy Hash; son Randy Druen (Carol); grandsons, Chris and Jeremy Druen; great-granddaughters, Athena and Pryia Druen; and siblings, Richard Peacock, Ruth Ann McCoy, Rita Dunagan and Kay Isabel.

Funeral service will be conducted at noon on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with private burial at Pennsylvania Run Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Monday from 4-8 pm at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved