Jeanette Byrd Graham
Louisville - Jeanette Byrd Graham, 88, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at her home under Hosparus Care.
She was a member of Forest Baptist Church. Jeanette was born on August 29, 1930.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip L. Graham, Sr.; son, Richard H. Graham, Sr., grandson, Richard H. Graham, Jr.; brothers, Sammie Byrd, Frankie Byrd, Steve Joe; sisters, Charlotte Koger.
Jeanette is survived by her sons, Phillip L. Graham, Jr., Harry G. Graham; sisters, Patricia Hyde, Francis Sims, Alma Thompson of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren, Chantal Puzio, Phillip L. Graham, III, Sean P. Graham; great grandchildren, Ramsey and Rocelyn Puzio.
Funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Friday at Forest Baptist Church 4500 Petersburg Road. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Alzheimer foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019