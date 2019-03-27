Services
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Baptist Church
4500 Petersburg Road
View Map
More Obituaries for Jeanette Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Byrd Graham


1930 - 2019
Jeanette Byrd Graham Obituary
Jeanette Byrd Graham

Louisville - Jeanette Byrd Graham, 88, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at her home under Hosparus Care.

She was a member of Forest Baptist Church. Jeanette was born on August 29, 1930.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip L. Graham, Sr.; son, Richard H. Graham, Sr., grandson, Richard H. Graham, Jr.; brothers, Sammie Byrd, Frankie Byrd, Steve Joe; sisters, Charlotte Koger.

Jeanette is survived by her sons, Phillip L. Graham, Jr., Harry G. Graham; sisters, Patricia Hyde, Francis Sims, Alma Thompson of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren, Chantal Puzio, Phillip L. Graham, III, Sean P. Graham; great grandchildren, Ramsey and Rocelyn Puzio.

Funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Friday at Forest Baptist Church 4500 Petersburg Road. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Alzheimer foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
