Jeanette Edna Franzman Timmering
Louisville - Jeanette Edna Franzman Timmering , 87, of Louisville, departed this life Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born on October 13, 1932 in Cannelton, Indiana to the late Theodore Henry and Myrtle Catherine Casper Franzman. She graduated from Holy Name Grade School, Presentation Academy, Saint Helena's Commercial College (now a part of Spalding University) and attended U of L. Jeanette worked for Central and Southern Motor Freight Bureau and Brown-Forman. After raising her children, she worked as a sales associate and buyer at Bailey Banks and Biddle. She was a longtime member of the Queen's Daughters, St. Martha Catholic Church, the old River Road Country Club and a lifetime member of the Little Sisters of the Poor Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Theola and John Ryan, Virginia and David Espie and her brother Theodore Casper Franzman.
Survivors include her loving husband of over 60 years, George E. Timmering, Sr.; daughters, Lisa M. Timmering of Vienna, VA and Jonna A. Timmering of Louisville; and son, George E. Timmering, Jr. (Dianne) of Louisville; her sister-in-law, Helen Franzman; many loving nieces, nephews and special close friends, Shirley Reiss, Mary Ann Weber, Lovey Scully and Janice Crush and grand-dog Max.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, there will not be a visitation. A private funeral service with the immediate family will be held at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. A celebration of Life Catholic Mass will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff of Signature Healthcare at Jefferson Place for Jeanette's care and rehab and to the Nazareth Home-Newburg for the excellent and passionate care they provided to her in her final days, namely Ann, Anita, Barbara, Brenda, Delores, Jenny, Karen, Katrina, Lindsay, Lizzy, Mary Jo and Melissa.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Jeanette's name to the Mass of the Air, Nazareth Home or Little Sisters of the Poor. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020