Jeanette G. Mattox
Jeanette G. Mattox, age 80, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family and friends on Monday, October 21, 2019.
Jeanette is survived by Henry, her loving husband of 35 years, and is lovingly remembered by her children, Lynn Huether (Jim), Rick Vester (Kat), Russ Vester (Rhonda), Linda Mattox and Randi Vester; along with her grandchildren that were the passions of her life, Justin, Alexander (Lindi), Jonathan (Katie), Joshua (Abby), Lauren (Jonah), Ethan, Joel, Devon, Liam, Darian, Ezra and Katelyn, and two great-grandchildren Luna and Evelyn Jeanette; three brothers, Bill Fultz (and sis's daily confidante, Judy), Gary Goldblatt (Sharon), and Roy Goldblatt (Francine); one sister, Janet Goldblatt; and her dearest friend Lynda Fisher.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky School for the Blind or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019