Jeanette L. Ford
Louisville - Jeanette Ludlow Ford passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, April 2nd, 2020. She was 88 years old. Jeanette is survived by her beloved husband John Henry Ford, whom she was married to for more than 70 years. She is survived by her twin brother, Gene Ludlow (Evelyn). She is preceded in death by her parents (Ulysses and Lena Ludlow), her sister (Mary Agnes Hestand), brother (Adam (Bud) Ludlow) and her brother (Roy Ludlow).
Jeanette was retired after a 35-year career as a Making Inspector with Philip Morris, Inc.
Jeanette was a loving mother to her two daughters Sharon Yvonne Poindexter (Anthony) and Mary Kathryn Ford (Daniel Gatti).
She was a treasured Nanny to her grandchildren, B. Curtis Mattingly (Jennifer), Rhonda Gail Church (John), and Amanda Rene Stackhouse (Matthew) and six great grandchildren, Alec Mattingly, Jocelynn Mattingly, Jessica Church, Justin Church, Olivia Stackhouse, and Johnny Stackhouse.
Jeanette loved nothing more than to be surrounded by her loving family.
Her service will be held at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, KY. The service is private with only immediate family present.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020