Services
Kraft Funeral Service
708 East Spring Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 945-6321
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
708 East Spring Street
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Kraft Funeral Service
708 East Spring Street
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Jeanette Marie (Churchill) Grantz


1962 - 2019
Jeanette Marie (Churchill) Grantz Obituary
Jeanette Marie (Churchill) Grantz

Sellersburg - Jeanette Marie (Churchill) Grantz, 57 years of age, passed away on November 28, 2019. She was born January 13, 1962 in El Paso, TX and was a 1980 graduate of the Youth Performing Arts School at DuPont Manual High School in Louisville. Jeanette was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who dearly loved her family and the many friends she made throughout her life. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in New Albany as well as a former member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Louisville.

She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Kevin Grantz, children, Stevie Howard, Jennifer Howard, Jalen Grantz, and Stephon Howard, parents, John and Genevieve Churchill, brothers, Myron and Marc Churchill, grandchildren, Justiz Thornton, and Ace Roberts.

Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm Thursday and after 9:00 am Friday at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:30 am Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church with entombment to follow at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany. Memorial contributions in Jeanette's memory can be made to the James Graham Brown Cancer Center, 529 S. Jackson St., Louisville, KY.

Online condolences may be made to: www.kraftfuneralservice.net
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
