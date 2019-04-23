|
Jeanette Mills Maddox
Louisville - Jeanette Mills Maddox, 87, of Louisville, KY, died on Good Friday, April 19, 2019. She was born November 21, 1931 in Corbin, KY, and was a 1950 graduate of Corbin High School and a 1953 graduate of St. Anthony School of Nursing in Louisville. She was preceded in death by her brother Herbert Mills, and her former husband, Donald K. Maddox. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Carolyn Shouse Mills, sons Keith Maddox (Shelly) of Dallas, TX, and Victor Maddox of Louisville, her daughter Chase Nutter, of Pinehurst, ID, her grandsons Travis Nutter and Keith Maddox, and granddaughter Melissa Maddox.
She was an accomplished and dedicated Registered Nurse and worked in surgery in hospitals in Corbin and Louisville, as well as Bay Shore, NY, Canton, OH, Sacramento, CA, Kellog, ID and Coeur d'Alene, ID before she retired from St. Anthony Hospital in 1994. A memorial service is planned at the DuPont Lodge at Cumberland Falls State Park on May 14. The family suggests donations in her memory to the Lupus Foundation of America, https://www.lupus.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 23, 2019