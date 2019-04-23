Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Maddox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Mills Maddox


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeanette Mills Maddox Obituary
Jeanette Mills Maddox

Louisville - Jeanette Mills Maddox, 87, of Louisville, KY, died on Good Friday, April 19, 2019. She was born November 21, 1931 in Corbin, KY, and was a 1950 graduate of Corbin High School and a 1953 graduate of St. Anthony School of Nursing in Louisville. She was preceded in death by her brother Herbert Mills, and her former husband, Donald K. Maddox. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Carolyn Shouse Mills, sons Keith Maddox (Shelly) of Dallas, TX, and Victor Maddox of Louisville, her daughter Chase Nutter, of Pinehurst, ID, her grandsons Travis Nutter and Keith Maddox, and granddaughter Melissa Maddox.

She was an accomplished and dedicated Registered Nurse and worked in surgery in hospitals in Corbin and Louisville, as well as Bay Shore, NY, Canton, OH, Sacramento, CA, Kellog, ID and Coeur d'Alene, ID before she retired from St. Anthony Hospital in 1994. A memorial service is planned at the DuPont Lodge at Cumberland Falls State Park on May 14. The family suggests donations in her memory to the Lupus Foundation of America, https://www.lupus.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.