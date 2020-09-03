1/1
Jeanette Segraves
1946 - 2020
Jeanette Segraves

Louisville - Jeanette Louise Segraves, 74, of Louisville, KY passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

She was born on August 14, 1946 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Camby and Hildred Simpson. She is also preceded in death by her sisters Deborah Simpson and Gail Wilkerson.

Jeanette is survived by her son Stephen Lucas (Tici), one granddaughter Bella, siblings Elizabeth Miles (Billy Joe), Robert Simpson, Sandra Forstein, David Simpson (Barbara) and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 9:30 am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243) with entombment to follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

The family requests that contributions in Jeanette's memory be made to the American Cancer Society.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
