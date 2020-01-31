Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Our lady of Peace Cemetery chapel
Jeanne Guthrie Mueller


1926 - 2020
Jeanne Guthrie Mueller Obituary
Jeanne Guthrie Mueller

Louisville -

Jeanne, formerly of Indianapolis, Indiana, died on January 29th, 2020 at the Sam Swope Care Center on the campus of Masonic Homes of Kentucky, in Louisville. Born on July 31, 1926 in Louisville, Jeanne attended Christ the King Catholic School, Loretto High School, Nazareth College (Spalding University) and earned a Masters Degree in Library Sciences at the University of Kentucky. Her career was dedicated to the University of Indiana Medical School Library. Jeanne treasured her marriage to Rudy as well as her many close friendships from IU, U of L and especially her dear neighbors in North Willow. She also loved her dogs, all flowers, bird watching, traveling, and learning! Jeanne was interested in others and she was a very interesting person. She personified civility. She was happy, witty, and most of all, a kind and respectful person.

She is preceded in death by her husband Rudy. She is survived by a brother, James, "Junie" Guthrie, her sister-in-law, Mary Martha Mueller, nephew, Craig (Lynne) niece Jan, great-nieces Abbey Mueller and Christie Leigh Wells (Billy).

The family would like to thank the nursing "team" at Walter's House of Sam Swope for their professional care and extend a special "thanks" to Director of Community Relations, Sheila Hammond, for her assistance with Rudy and Jeanne from start to finish and her dedication to the Masonic mission to the elderly.

Funeral services will take place on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our lady of Peace Cemetery chapel.

Expressions of sympathy in Louisville are to be made to the Family Scholar House and in Indianapolis, to Cathedral High School.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
