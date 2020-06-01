Jeanne Marie Stringer Reid
Louisville - Jeanne Marie Stringer Reid, 87 of Louisville, Kentucky passed away on June 1, 2020 at Cherokee Rehabilitation, Louisville, Kentucky. She was born on September 15, 1932 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Marie Lucille Simms and Arthur Stringer. Jeanne retired from General Electric Company as a laboratory technician. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Earl Arthur Stringer Jr. Jeanne is survived by her children, daughter Janice Cartwright (James), sons, Michael Reid of Tampa, Florida, Gary Reid (Renee) of Savannah, Georgia, Billy Reid and Dwayne Reid of Louisville, Kentucky, brother Raymond Stringer; aunt Gloria Sunshine Taylor, 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Entrusted to Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences:www.hathawayandclark.com Services are private




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
