Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Evergreen Cemetery
1982 - 2019
Jeanne Pierce Obituary
Jeanne Pierce

Louisville - Jeanne Renee Pierce, 6/17/1982 - 12/6/2019. Jeanne has joined her daddy and her Ma and Pa in heaven. She possessed an indomitable spirit. To her, every day was an adventure and she never failed to see the magic in life that so many of us lose sight of as the years go by. No matter what obstacles were placed in her path, she never felt hopeless or overwhelmed. Everyone who met her was warmed by her smile and cheered by her laugh.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her father, Roger Pierce; and grandparents, Hazel and Russel Ends, Jr. and Freida and Richard Pierce.

She is survived by her mother, Delores Pierce; aunts and uncles Rusty Ends, John Pierce, Mike and Lynnette Pierce, Debbie and Charlie O'Neal, Ric and Janice Pierce, and Mary Lou and Earl Kohnhorst; and numerous cousins, whom she adored. She is also survived by special uncles, Dave and Glen; great aunt, Jean Gaines; and Rob and Marlon Gaines.

Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 12, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-7 pm, Wednesday, at the funeral home.

Jeanne loved her family at Dreams with Wings and her church family. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests donations in her memory to Dreams with Wings, Jeffersontown Church of Christ, or .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
