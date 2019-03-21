Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Louisville - Jeanne Sullivan passed away on 3/19/19 surrounded by her adoring family.

She was the beautiful daughter of Violet and Foster Doyle, the most loving wife Don Sullivan could ask for, and the greatest mom ever to Todd and Lisa. She was endlessly picked on by her brothers, Jon (deceased) and Jim Doyle.

Jeanne possessed a boundless love, endless compassion, a youthful heart, and a playful spirit. She shared her gifts with everyone she met

Missing her always will be her three grandchildren (Bridget, Josh, and Lexi), her special cousin Debbie Dunn, and countless other family and friends.

A celebration of her life is being held 2-4pm Sunday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
