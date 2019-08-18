|
Jeanne Wood Reed, 94, of Louisville, died May 26, 2019 in Hudson, FL. Born in Chicago, IL to Robert Joseph Wood and Catherine Burns Wood, she was a graduate of Providence High School of Chicago.
She is preceded in death by George Reed, Jr., her loving husband of 65 years, her parents, brother Robert Wood, and sisters Frances LaBrosciano, Rita Blackmore, Shirley Mitchell and Eunice Wood. She served as volunteer president of the Our Lady of Peace Hospital Auxiliary, Lyndon Recreation Auxiliary, was a longtime member and officer of the Lyndon Homemakers, and served on St. Margaret Mary Bereavement Committee.
Her most cherished moments have been those spent with family and dear friends, including her good neighbors of Bellemeade, where she resided for 47 years.
She leaves daughter Sally Trotter of Hudson, FL, two sons, David (Regina) and Richard (Becky), both of Louisville, and four granddaughters, Heather Trotter, Elise Bowling (Seth), Beth Lucas (Aaron), and Kate Reed (David)
A Mass of Christian Burial for Jeanne will be held on Saturday, August 24 at 11:30am at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church, 2141 Lancashire Ave. with interment following at Cave Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations are requested to be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 15 Audubon Plaza Dr, Louisville, KY 40217.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019