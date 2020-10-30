1/1
Jeannene Seeger Manning
Jeannene Seeger Manning

New Albany - Jeannene Seeger Manning, 74, died October 29 due to complications with Parkinson's Disease.

Jeannene had a long career in the Louisville advertising and public relations community, starting with a position at the Louisville Free Public Library. Later, she was a director at Humana Inc. and a vice president at Caretenders and at the Fine Light advertising agency where her work won multiple Louie Awards from the Advertising Club of Louisville.

Her passion was her succession of show-quality weimaraner dogs. Many competed in regional shows and one went to the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City. She also enjoyed cooking, camping and throwing an epic Derby party.

Jeannene earned bachelor's and master's degrees at Indiana University in Bloomington, IN. While on the staff of the Indiana Daily Student, she met Ric Manning, her husband of 50 years. The couple went to the Woodstock music festival in 1969 where she made sure that none of their friends went hungry. She and Ric were married in Bloomington the following year.

Jeannene was born March 20, 1946, in Elkhart, IN. She was the oldest of five children born to Melvin Seeger, a Methodist minister, and Barbara Jeannette Cortner Seeger.

In addition to her husband, Jeannene is survived by two children, Meegan (Kyle) Miller of New Albany, IN, and Evan (Corrie) Manning of West Sacramento, CA, and four grandchildren: Avery, Beau, Quinn and Leo.

She is also survived by four siblings: Mark (Debbie) Seeger of Valparaiso, IN; Dr. Janell (Dr. George Nichols) Seeger of Louisville; Jerrilyn Herd of Denver; and Dr. Matthew (Beth) Seeger of Dexter, MI. She will also be missed by her "Swedish Son," Martin Hjalm of Louisville and his children Lucas and Elin.

The family will have a memorial gathering at a later date. Donations in her name can be made to the HopeForPaws.org animal rescue organization.




Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
