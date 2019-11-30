|
|
Jeannene Shipp
Radcliff - Jeannene Shipp, 82, of Radcliff, KY, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
She was born on December 1, 1936 and was the only child of Rebecca Hargan Huffman and Charles Huffman. She was a graduate of Howe Valley High School and attended Kentucky Wesleyan College until meeting and marrying the love of her life, Bob Shipp on October 15, 1955.
Bob and Jeannene went on to settle in Radcliff, KY where Jeannene was not only a devoted wife and mother, but also a vibrant member of the community. She worked in various positions in the community. She worked in various positions in the community but ultimately co-managed North Hardin Insurance Agency with Bob.
Jeannene's dynamic personality, love of life and sense of fun were well known. She loved family time and especially holidays with her grandchildren. She had countless friends of all ages and all walks of life. Jeannene enjoyed traveling, her many bridge and gourmet clubs, civic activities and was a member of the Radcliff Women's Club and the Radcliff Rotary Club.
Jeannene and Bob were early entrepreneurs when Radcliff was a newly established city. They were early members of the Radcliff United Methodist church and are current members of Stovall United Methodist Church. Jeannene also served on the boards of the community Health Clinic of Hardin and Laure Counties, Hardin Memorial Hospital Community Board and the Radcliff/Fort Knox Convention & Tourism Commission.
The Shipp family would like to extend special gratitude to Jeannene's devoted care staff: Joyce Skees, Linda Sheroan, Shirley Curry, Linda Buchanan and especially Linda Stogner and Angie Craig who made her last weeks and days extraordinarily comfortable and loving.
Jeannene is survived by her loving husband, Robert "Bob" Shipp; her two children, Allen (Julie) Shipp and Lynn Shipp Pendergrass; four grandchildren, Alison Shipp, Leslie (Ben) Geeslin, Jack Pendergrass and Morgan Pendergrass; and her great grandson, Luke Geeslin.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home 2072 South Dixie Boulevard, Radcliff, KY with Rev. Craig Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Visitation will be on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Tuesday after 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to Community Health Clinic of Hardin and Larue Counties, communityhealthclinic.com and Stovall United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.nebfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019