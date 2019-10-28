|
|
Jeannette "Jan" M. Phelps
Hillview - Mrs. Jeannette "Jan" Mary Phelps, age 82, of Hillview, returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Jan was born in Louisville, KY on November 10, 1936 to the late Marion and Margaret Worland.
She was a member and bookkeeper at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Church where she loved singing and sharing her angelic voice. She loved serving her community by doing catering for events like weddings and funerals. Jan will be remembered for the care she gave to children in her neighborhood and people she met throughout her life and for her devotion as a wife, mother, neighbor and friend.
Among those who preceded her in death are, her husband, Thomas Ray Phelps; her daughter, Julianna Marie Phelps and her sister, Louise Worland.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Bill Phelps (Kim), Tom Phelps, II (Robin), Jeni Bullock (Bryan), Tracy Freeman and Glenn Pruitt (Jana); grandchildren, Nick, Janie, Josh, Kyle, Missy, Kaiz, Devon, Julia, Ty, Jagger, Olivia and Logan; great-grandchildren, Dallas, Dean, Gaven, Owen and one on the way, Jude; siblings, Pat Smith and Charlie Worland (Patty); her dear friends and neighbors, Chaz Hardin and Cheri and John Hall; a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and other dear family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church (903 Fairdale Rd., Fairdale) with interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, October 29 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.)
The family would like to express sincere thanks to Doug and Jackie Henson and Becky Martin.Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Vincent De Paul of Louisville. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019