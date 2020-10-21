Jeannette Miller DiemerLouisville - 98, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was born on November 15, 1921 in Statesville, North Carolina, to John Alden Miller and Grace Bates Miller.She is survived by her daughter, Anne Bates Diemer; and nieces and nephews, Stephen H. Pulliam, Vicky Rubin, Larry Miller, and Cindy Charles.Jeannette retired from South Central Bell in 1953, and was the Vice President and Secretary of Louisville Label, Inc. She was a proud member of the Kentucky Society of Mayflower Descendants and the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing and watching golf.Visitation will be from 1-4pm on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Services and burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Kentucky Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Kentucky Humane Society.