Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Saturday, May 11, 2019
Jeannine Louise (Durick) Jones


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Jeannine Louise (Durick) Jones Obituary
Jeannine Louise (Durick) Jones

Greenville - Jeannine Louise (Durick) Jones, 78, of Greenville, Indiana, peacefully passed away on April 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Donald W. Jones. She is survived by her children: Paul Jones (Jill), Bill Jones, and Mary Jones Buczek (Jim); her grandchildren: Garrett and Gwyn Jones, and Quinn and Merrill Buczek; and her siblings: Joan Peterson, Joyce Kinzer, Tim Durick, Janelle Friedlander, and Julie Berg.

Jeannine was born on February 9, 1941 in Council Bluffs, Iowa to the late Tom and Maxine (Fitzpatrick) Durick. She graduated from Underwood High School and received an Associate degree from Creighton University in Medical Technology. She was a good wife and mother, a wise granny, and a sympathetic friend.

An appreciation of nature, especially the flora, inspired her paintings and gardens; tennis satisfied her feisty and competitive spirit. Her children and grandchildren were her life and a source of great pride and joy. They gave her hope.

Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm on May 11 at Newcomer Funeral Home in New Albany, Indiana. Eulogy at 4:30.

The family requests that contributions in Jeannine's memory be made to Hosparus, the Southern Indiana Botanical Society Garden of Remembrance Memorial Program at Mount Saint Francis or .

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 7, 2019
