Jeffery L. "Jeff" Byrne, Sr.
New Albany - Jeffery L. "Jeff" Byrne, Sr., 67, of New Albany, Indiana passed away Wednesday at Baptist Health Floyd. He was retired from DuPont Chemical, Louisville, Kentucky. He was a member of the Lions Club and Remnant Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, Floyds Knobs, Indiana. He was very active in local politics, serving as President of the Redevelopment Commission during the development of the YMCA and Scribner Place. Jeff was very active in local youth athletics, coaching, playing and officiating. Preceded in death by: father - Jack Byrne and son-in-law - Clayton Barnes. Survivors: wife of 47 years - Barbara (Hogan) Byrne; son - Jeffery L. Byrne, Jr. (Marie), daughters - Jennifer Reed (Brian) and Jacqueline Diaz (Brian); mother - Dorris Byrne; brother - Mark Byrne (Susan); sister - Debbie Satterfield (Sherrill); grandchildren - Jeffery, III, Christian, Jackson, Emily, Cobie and Owen; brother-in-law - Bob Hogan (Tammy). Visitation: 1 - 8 pm Monday and 11 am - 1 pm Tuesday at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes. Funeral: 1 pm Tuesday at the Funeral Home. Interment: Wolfe Cemetery, Georgetown, Indiana. Expressions: New Washington Middle/High School Athletic Department.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 5, 2019