Jeffery L. Grimes
Louisville - Jeffery L. Grimes, 75, died Thursday, February 7, 2019.
He was retired manager for Ideal Veneer and a member of Southeast Christian Church.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tracy Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Grimes; daughter, Carey Oldson; son, Jeff Grimes (Renate); seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; and sisters, Pat Morris and Brenda Kegebein.
His funeral is 1pm Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation is 2-8pm Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 13, 2019