Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Louisville - Jeffery L. Grimes, 75, died Thursday, February 7, 2019.

He was retired manager for Ideal Veneer and a member of Southeast Christian Church.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tracy Johnson.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene Grimes; daughter, Carey Oldson; son, Jeff Grimes (Renate); seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; and sisters, Pat Morris and Brenda Kegebein.

His funeral is 1pm Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation is 2-8pm Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 13, 2019
