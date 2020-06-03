Jeffery SedorisLouisville - Jeffery Sedoris, 60, of Louisville, entered into rest on May 30, 2020.He was met at the Gates of heaven by his parents Margaret and Robert also his sister Debbie Stone.Jeff leaves behind his Brothers; Gary (Pamela) and Bobby (Rhonda), Nieces and nephews; Derek, Dana, Brittney, Brian, Chloe, Jared, Ryan, and Samantha.He also leaves many friends at Frito-Lay and Eckart.Jeff was avid U.K Fan.Funeral service for Jeff will be held Friday June 5, 2020, at 7:00 P.M at Advantage funeral home Hardy Chapel 10907 Dixie Hwy. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M until service time. Private burial will be held at Bethany Cemetery. Friends can leave condolences for the Sedoris family at www.advantagefunerals .com