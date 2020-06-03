Jeffery Sedoris
Jeffery Sedoris

Louisville - Jeffery Sedoris, 60, of Louisville, entered into rest on May 30, 2020.

He was met at the Gates of heaven by his parents Margaret and Robert also his sister Debbie Stone.

Jeff leaves behind his Brothers; Gary (Pamela) and Bobby (Rhonda), Nieces and nephews; Derek, Dana, Brittney, Brian, Chloe, Jared, Ryan, and Samantha.

He also leaves many friends at Frito-Lay and Eckart.

Jeff was avid U.K Fan.

Funeral service for Jeff will be held Friday June 5, 2020, at 7:00 P.M at Advantage funeral home Hardy Chapel 10907 Dixie Hwy. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M until service time. Private burial will be held at Bethany Cemetery. Friends can leave condolences for the Sedoris family at www.advantagefunerals .com






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Advantage funeral home Hardy Chapel
JUN
5
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Advantage funeral home Hardy Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
5029376400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

