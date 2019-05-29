|
Jeffrey A. O'Neil
Louisville - Jeffrey Allen O'Neil, 58, died Monday, May 27, 2019.
He formerly worked in the home improvement industry and was a caregiver for his mother. He loved his pet dogs and enjoyed boating and cooking for friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his father, James B. O'Neil, Sr; and brother, James B. "Jeep" O'Neil.
He is survived by his mother, Patricia Entin (Ernest); siblings, Karen O'Neil Roby (Kirk Kron), Kelly O'Neil Smith and Kenneth O'Neil; and nieces and nephews.
His funeral is 6pm Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road. Visitation is after 3pm until the time of the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 29, 2019