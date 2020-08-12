Jeffrey B. Eastridge
New Albany - Jeffrey B. Eastridge, 49, passed away Wednesday August 12, 2020 at his home in New Albany. He was the Owner/Operator of CCE, Inc. a member of the DePauw Masonic Lodge #338 F & AM, the VFW Hobart Beach Post #1693, the Floyd County Coon-Hunters Club, the Sons of the American Legion #28 and the Back-in-Time Car Club. Jeff was also the President of the Floyd County Plan Commission, and was on the Floyd County Board of Zoning Appeals and the Board of the Indiana Deer and Elk Farmers Association. Jeff was preceded in death by his brother: Joseph Eastridge.
Survivors include:
his wife: Kim Eurton, His mother: Mary Jane Dunn(Ronald), 3 sons: Cody Eastridge, Cody Eurton(Lauren) and Levi Eurton, his daughter: Gabbrielle Adams(Jason), his brother: James Eastridge, 3 Grandchildren: Maximus and Avery Adams and Weston Eurton. his step-brother: Ronald Dunn Jr.(Bo) and his step-sister: Melissa Morgan.
A Celebration of Jeff's life will be held at 5 PM Friday August 14, 2020 at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes(1119 E. Market St.). Visitation will be from 11 AM - 5 PM Friday before the service.
Memorial Contributions may be given to The American Melanoma Foundation at www.melanomafoundation.org
.