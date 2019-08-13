Services
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Middletown United Methodist Church
11902 Old Shelbyville Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey McKenzie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Barton "Jeff" McKenzie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Barton "Jeff" McKenzie Obituary
Jeffrey "Jeff" Barton McKenzie

Louisville - Jeffrey Barton McKenzie, 45, died peacefully on August 10, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He graduated from Eastern High School and Western Kentucky University where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon and was a lifetime member of Middletown United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his parents, James T. (Mac) and Jane Barton McKenzie; his sister, Jami McKenzie Regan (Todd); nieces Ava McKenzie Regan and Ella Rylee Regan; and special friend, Kara Casto.

A Memorial Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday August 14, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Rd East Louisville with a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. Thursday August 15, 2019 at Middletown United Methodist Church 11902 Old Shelbyville Rd.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Ronald McDonald House, Middletown United Methodist Church Organ Fund, or .

RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now