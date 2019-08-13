|
Jeffrey "Jeff" Barton McKenzie
Louisville - Jeffrey Barton McKenzie, 45, died peacefully on August 10, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He graduated from Eastern High School and Western Kentucky University where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon and was a lifetime member of Middletown United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his parents, James T. (Mac) and Jane Barton McKenzie; his sister, Jami McKenzie Regan (Todd); nieces Ava McKenzie Regan and Ella Rylee Regan; and special friend, Kara Casto.
A Memorial Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday August 14, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Rd East Louisville with a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. Thursday August 15, 2019 at Middletown United Methodist Church 11902 Old Shelbyville Rd.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Ronald McDonald House, Middletown United Methodist Church Organ Fund, or .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019