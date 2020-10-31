1/
Jeffrey D. Stamper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey D. Stamper

Louisville - Jeffrey D. Stamper of Louisville, KY died on October 30th, 2020 at the age of 70 from cancer.

He is survived by his mother Joyce, wife Karen, daughter Sarah (husband Andrew), son Sam (wife Kim), grandson Owen Casey, grandson Wyatt Jeffrey and finally the granddogs Little Moo, Sonic, Tails, Bella and Scooby.

He is preceded in death by his father Dale, brother Joe and favorite dog Max and will join them when he is laid to rest at Cave Hill.

As an expression of sympathy, please consider donating to the March of Dimes or the Kentucky Humane Society.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be no funeral services.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved