Jeffrey D. StamperLouisville - Jeffrey D. Stamper of Louisville, KY died on October 30th, 2020 at the age of 70 from cancer.He is survived by his mother Joyce, wife Karen, daughter Sarah (husband Andrew), son Sam (wife Kim), grandson Owen Casey, grandson Wyatt Jeffrey and finally the granddogs Little Moo, Sonic, Tails, Bella and Scooby.He is preceded in death by his father Dale, brother Joe and favorite dog Max and will join them when he is laid to rest at Cave Hill.As an expression of sympathy, please consider donating to the March of Dimes or the Kentucky Humane Society.Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be no funeral services.