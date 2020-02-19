|
Jeffrey Gorsick
Louisville - Mr. Jeffrey Wayne Gorsick, age 55, returned to his Heavenly Father on February 18, 2020. Mr. Gorsick was born January 2, 1965 in Louisville, Kentucky to Cora M. Crick (Gorsick) and the late Frank Gorsick Jr.
He is preceded in death by his father; and his brother, James Gorsick.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Cora M. Crick (Gorsick); sons, James (Tara) and Frank Gorsick; step-children, Eddie Sarles, Amber Sarles, Vince Dempsey, and Hope Dempsey; grandsons, Kayden Cotton and Colton Sarles; siblings, Frank Gorsick III (Donna), Joe Gorsick (Lisa), Janet Barnett (Luther), Joy Ford and Jeannie Griffin; former wives, Lisa Graves and Cherie Tunget; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other dear family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Friday from 11:00 am until 8:00 pm at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.). The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in the chapel at the funeral home with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020