Jeffrey Jon (Jeff) HillLouisville - Jeffrey Jon (Jeff) Hill was born in Louisville, KY on November 11, 1978 and died on August, 22nd 2020. A 1997 graduate of Waggener High School Jeff attended the University of Evansville and the University of Louisville.After college Jeff went to work for National City Bank and then Stock Yards Bank. Realizing he was not cut out for the corporate world he changed directions and started his serving career at Boom Bozz. He then went to BBC in St. Matthews until they closed, and finally to Craft House where he worked with a lot of his BBC friends until the Covid closings.Jeff loved music, especially the women, Pink, Gaga, Madonna and of course Janet Jackson, shoes, especially Adidas Shell toes, and his Cincinnati Reds.He will be greatly missed by his dad, Richard, his mom, Leesa, his many cousins and his extended work family of friends.Memorial visitation will be Thursday, August 27 from 4-7pm at Highlands Family Owned Funeral Home on 3331 Taylorsville Rd."Grief is love with no place to go."