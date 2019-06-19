Services
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
East Louisville, KY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
the Cathedral of the Assumption
433 S. 5th Street
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Antle
Jeffrey Lynn Antle

Jeffrey Lynn Antle


Jeffrey Lynn Antle Obituary
Jeffrey Lynn Antle Obituary
Jeffrey Lynn Antle

Naples, Florida - Jeffrey Lynn Antle Sr., 77 years old of Naples, Florida and Louisville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019. He was born in Louisville on July 29, 1941. He was preceded in death by his parents Joe Basil Antle and Ethel Cundiff.

He attended duPont Manual High School and Western Kentucky University. He retired from Olde Discount Corporation as a branch manager in 1999.

Survivors include Cecilia Anzures, his wife of 25 years, children by a previous marriage, Jeffrey Antle Jr. (wife Leah) and Emily Elizabeth Possidento (husband Alec), grandchildren, MacKenzie Lynn, Trevor William, Braden Jeffrey, Elizabeth Charlotte Antle; Olivia Caroline and Vincent William Possidento.

Visitation will be on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville, Kentucky from 3:00 - 9:00 PM.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. 5th Street, Louisville, Kentucky followed by interment at Anzures Antle Mausoleum at Cave Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Cathedral of the Assumption or Cancer Research Society / Research.
Published in The Courier-Journal from June 19 to June 20, 2019
