Jeffrey Owen Hill
Jeffrey Owen Hill

Louisville - Jeffrey Owen Hill, Age 44, passed away Friday July 24, 2020. He is survived by his sons Garrett Hill and Owen Hill, his mother Nancy Hill, sisters Natalie Tantaros (Mike), Janice Simon and Dixie Schultz, mother of his children, Katharine Hill and numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles. Jeff grew up in Moab, UT enjoying all types of outdoor life including climbing, hiking, swimming, and boating. He was a savvy outdoorsman and those with him could always count on him to know what to do no matter the situation. In 2011 he opened Hill's Heating and Cooling and proudly served the people of Louisville, KY with dedication and expertise that was unparalleled for almost 10 years. He will be greatly missed for his big personality, kind heart and endless knowledge of how things work and how to fix them.

Due to Covid-19 a memorial will not be scheduled at this time. Jeff's family asks that you send your stories, memories, and condolences for the boy to have and cherish to: Katharine Hill, P.O. Box 5518, Louisville, KY 40255.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

