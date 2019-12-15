|
|
Jeffrey Robert Spalding
Louisville - Jeffrey Robert Spalding, 52, of Louisville, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital with his family and loved ones by his side. Jeff was born January 10, 1967 to Henry and Virginia Spalding. Jeff enjoyed his days participating in activities at St. Mary's Center since 1995 and Apple Patch since 2015. Jeff loved everyone and was loved by everyone in return.
Jeff is survived by his parents, Henry and Virginia Spalding; sisters Lisa Spalding Sherman and Marsha Thomas (Kevin), three nieces, one great niece and six great nephews. He is also survived by many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins as well as his many caregivers.
A celebration of Jeff's life will be at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, at 10:30 am Tuesday, December 17th with burial service at 2:00 pm at St. Augustine Cemetery in Lebanon, Ky.
Visitation will be 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Monday, December 16, 2019 at Ratterman Brothers - East Funeral Home at 12900 Shelbyville Road.
The family would like to thank the caregivers, medical staff and support staff that has assisted Jeff over the years.
Expressions of sympathy may be donated to the Pillar (formally Apple Patch Center) 7408 Highway 329 Crestwood, KY, 40014 or the St. Mary Center, 14207 Aiken Road, Louisville, KY, 40245 in lieu of flowers.
Pallbearers are Kevin Thomas, Marc Veeneman, Shawn Holbert, Mike Spalding, Zack Spalding and Rafe Spalding.
Arrangements are entrusted to Mattingly Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019