Jeffrey W. BryantLouisville - Jeffrey W. Bryant, age 59, passed away June 13, 2020.Born to the late Thomas and Jane Bryant, Jeff is also preceded in passing by his first wife, Karen Bryant, and his son Patrick. Here to carry on his memory is his loving wife, Janet; children Christopher (Kelley), Timothy, Jennifer (Adam), Ashley (Shawn), and Bridgett; siblings James (Allison), Judy (Tom), John, Jay (Mary); grandchildren Hunter, Nicholas (Victoria), Sierra, Kaleb, Brianna, Derek, Kassidy, Nolan, and Violet; and dear friends Troy and Dakota.Born in Holyoke, MA, Jeff spent his life in Springfield, MA where he joined the Navy and became a world traveler. He eventually settled in Kentucky, where he happily spent the rest of his days when he wasn't traveling with his beautiful bride. He was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan, always having one of the games on. He retired from the Navy after serving for 23 years as a Senior Chief, and was a current school bus driver for JCPS. Jeff will always be remembered for the way he loved and cherished his family. He was the textbook definition of a family man. His favorite hobbies were playing golf with his family, beating the computer at online poker, watching movies, and hijacking the grill any time there was a family get together. He also loved to swim and lay in the sun. Jeff was truly a special person, and will be deeply missed by his countless number of family and friends.Visitation will be Thursday June 18, 2020 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, from 1:00-5:00 pm. Visiting will resume Friday morning at the funeral home from 10:00am-12:00pm with a funeral service in Jeff's honor to immediately follow starting at 12:00. Cremation will follow.