Jeffrey W. Bryant
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey W. Bryant

Louisville - Jeffrey W. Bryant, age 59, passed away June 13, 2020.

Born to the late Thomas and Jane Bryant, Jeff is also preceded in passing by his first wife, Karen Bryant, and his son Patrick. Here to carry on his memory is his loving wife, Janet; children Christopher (Kelley), Timothy, Jennifer (Adam), Ashley (Shawn), and Bridgett; siblings James (Allison), Judy (Tom), John, Jay (Mary); grandchildren Hunter, Nicholas (Victoria), Sierra, Kaleb, Brianna, Derek, Kassidy, Nolan, and Violet; and dear friends Troy and Dakota.

Born in Holyoke, MA, Jeff spent his life in Springfield, MA where he joined the Navy and became a world traveler. He eventually settled in Kentucky, where he happily spent the rest of his days when he wasn't traveling with his beautiful bride. He was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan, always having one of the games on. He retired from the Navy after serving for 23 years as a Senior Chief, and was a current school bus driver for JCPS. Jeff will always be remembered for the way he loved and cherished his family. He was the textbook definition of a family man. His favorite hobbies were playing golf with his family, beating the computer at online poker, watching movies, and hijacking the grill any time there was a family get together. He also loved to swim and lay in the sun. Jeff was truly a special person, and will be deeply missed by his countless number of family and friends.

Visitation will be Thursday June 18, 2020 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, from 1:00-5:00 pm. Visiting will resume Friday morning at the funeral home from 10:00am-12:00pm with a funeral service in Jeff's honor to immediately follow starting at 12:00. Cremation will follow.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved