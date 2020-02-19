|
|
Jenni Oglesby
Louisville - Jenni Oglesby, 63, of Louisville passed away peacefully in her home.
She worked for Bridgehaven and she was a member of Douglass Blvd Christian Church. She loved music, cats, all forms of art and she was a graduate of Atherton High School. She was very family oriented and took great pride in the history of her family. She loved to volunteer for the Louisville Ballet, Actors Theatre of Louisville and Highlands Community Ministry Empty Bowls.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Freita Oglesby.
She is survived by her sisters, Anne Pretzat, Paula Hussung and Nancy Richards (David), her nieces, Sarah Baker and Julie Merchant (Ben), her nephews, David Baker (Nancy) and Mark Pretzat, great niece, Shelby Baker and great nephew, Justin Baker.
Memorial visitation will be Thursday, February 27th from 2-5pm with a memorial service at 5pm at Highlands Family Owned Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Bridgehaven.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020