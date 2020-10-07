Jennie Alice Poe Robinson
Princeton - Jennie Alice Poe Robinson, 99, of Dawson Road, Princeton, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020.
Born April 18, 1921, in Christian County, a daughter of the late Clifton C. Poe and Zeta Catherine Terry Poe. Jennie graduated from Crofton High School in 1936; Bethel Woman's College, Hopkinsville, Kentucky in 1938; and Western Kentucky State Teacher's College in 1939. Jennie was an educator having taught in Morton's Gap, Crofton, Nortonville and Princeton.
She married Jesse Truman "J.T." Robinson on January 17, 1942. During World War II, she worked for the War Department in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. She and J.T. later purchased Princeton Tire & Recapping Company in 1948, and operated it for 25 years retiring in 1973.
In retirement, Jennie and J.T. visited all 50 states and spent their winters in the Florida Keys with their son and granddaughters. Jennie was an avid reader and bridge player. She was a member of Ogden Methodist Church and Princeton Golf & Country Club. Although Princeton remained home, for the past few decades, she could often be found in the Louisville area spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who simply adored their beloved "Mama Jennie." She was a strong, independent woman who greatly valued her friends and her family. She lovingly passed these traits along to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her granddaughters Jennifer Lee Robinson Proud (Jim Proud) and Margaret "Marty" Christine Robinson and her great-grandchildren James "Quentin" Robinson Proud and Lucy Catherine Robinson Proud and many cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband J. T. Robinson, her son Joseph "Joe" Truman Robinson, her sister Ruby Poe Perrin, and her parents.
A graveside service will be conducted Friday, October 9, at 3 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Shelly Caulder officiating. Morgan's Funeral Home in Princeton will be handling the arrangements. A celebration of life will be held later when we can safely and happily gather.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Ogden Memorial United Methodist Church, 305 W. Main Street, Princeton, KY 42445.
