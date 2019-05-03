|
|
Jennie "Jen" Brooks
Louisville - Jennie "Jen" Brooks, 76 of Louisville, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Jen was very successful in every thing she attempted. She played softball, bowling, volleyball, tennis and quilting. She was a state champ in bowling and was a member of the 600 club. Her volleyball team won a Tennessee University Volleyball Tournament, defeating the home team in the finals. She was on a USTA senior tennis team that won the KY State and Southeast regional tournament and played in the National tournament in California. She was also seen on the golf course with her husband and friends. In her later years she took up quilting and made many quilts.
Jen was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Naomi Harley and her brother, Bert Harley, Jr.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, John Brooks, her sons,Ricky Brooks (Debbie), Ronnie Brooks (Lisa), Bobby Brooks (Mandy), Randy Brooks (Pam) and Jamie Brooks (Molly), 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and her sister, Margaret Norris.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 5th from 1-8PM at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Funeral Mass will be Monday ay 10 AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 Cherrywood Rd, Louisville, KY, 40207 with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 3, 2019