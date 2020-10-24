Jennie Elizabeth HiteLouisville - Jennie "Elizabeth" (Lewis) Hite, 102 of Louisville, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Thanks for the loving care at Hosparus, Norton Women's and Children's Hospital and Anthology of Louisville.She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Leon Hite Jr., her parents and sisters, Estelle Peterworth (Pete), Edna Skaggs (Jimmie), Jane Lewis, Jean Willian and Doris Hancock.She is survived by children, Arthur Hite (Judy), Betty Graham (Gary) and Janet Dehart (Harold), her grandchildren, Jason Hite (Amy), Julie Angel (Dennis), Anthony DeHart, and Michael DeHart (Amanda), 5 great-grandchildren, and many step grandchildren and sister Nancy Akers (Samuel).She cherished her Faith, Church family and friends. Please check website below for a more detailed obituary.There will be a private burial at Resthaven with Memorial scheduled later. Expressions of sympathy to First Baptist Church of Middletown, Kentucky.