1/1
Jennie Elizabeth Hite
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennie Elizabeth Hite

Louisville - Jennie "Elizabeth" (Lewis) Hite, 102 of Louisville, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Thanks for the loving care at Hosparus, Norton Women's and Children's Hospital and Anthology of Louisville.

She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Leon Hite Jr., her parents and sisters, Estelle Peterworth (Pete), Edna Skaggs (Jimmie), Jane Lewis, Jean Willian and Doris Hancock.

She is survived by children, Arthur Hite (Judy), Betty Graham (Gary) and Janet Dehart (Harold), her grandchildren, Jason Hite (Amy), Julie Angel (Dennis), Anthony DeHart, and Michael DeHart (Amanda), 5 great-grandchildren, and many step grandchildren and sister Nancy Akers (Samuel).

She cherished her Faith, Church family and friends. Please check website below for a more detailed obituary.

There will be a private burial at Resthaven with Memorial scheduled later. Expressions of sympathy to First Baptist Church of Middletown, Kentucky.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved