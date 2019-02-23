|
|
Jennie "Liz" Hammers
Louisville - Mrs. Jennie "Liz" Hammers, age 92, returned to her Heavenly Father on February 19, 2019. She was born on April 28, 1926 in West Port, KY to the late June and Fanny (Taylor) Gayle. She was a lunch room manager for Coral Ridge Elementary School, a member of Maple Grove Baptist Church, emcee of Thursday night music, cooked for the Mayors breakfast and became a KY Colonel in 2009. She was loved by many people and will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Cody Hammers; daughter, Patty Armes; brothers, Jake, Short, and Tom Gayle, Trip Barrickman; and sister in law, Pauline Beard.
She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Virgil Richardson (Pat); grandchildren, Angela (Joey), Terry Bohannon (Jim), Billy Armes (Lana), Rick Richardson; great grandchildren, Adam (Jess), Dustin (Sophia), Lyndsey (James), Teylor (Quinton), Trevor (Lindsey), Peyton, Jaena , Karly, Lakyn, Hailey, Brayden; great great grandchildren, Natalie, Hope and Ava, and Eli, sister, Violet Fewell (Paul); brother, Dee Gayle (Lori); sisters in law, Dodo Gayle and Evelyn Barricman.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, February 25, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy at Brooks Rd.) with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm and on Monday from 10:00 am till time of service at the funeral home. Family request donations be made to Charities of your choice.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 23, 2019