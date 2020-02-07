Services
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Jennie L. Puckett

Jennie L. Puckett Obituary
Jennie L. Puckett

Louisville - PUCKETT, JENNIE L. (71) passed away February 5, 2020, at Hosparus Health of Louisville after an extended illness.

Jennie was born in Louisville, KY, and attended Eastern High School. She attended the University of Louisville where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics and then continued her studies at the University of Oregon where she received her Master's Degree in Education. She began her career at Jefferson County Public Schools before moving to work at Aegon, where she stayed until retirement.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Retha Puckett and her loving companion, Gregory L. Bobrow. She is survived by her family, Gregory A. Bobrow (Molly), Brian L. Bobrow, Julie A. Oates (Trey) and her two granddaughters, Haley and Sydney Oates.

Jennie was a gift to all of her family and friends. She blessed us with her wisdom, love and the positive way she lived her life. She will be missed dearly by everyone who knew her.

A celebration of life will be held at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Rd., East Louisville on February 15, 2020, from 12:00 - 3:30 p.m., with a small tribute beginning at 3:30.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy be sent to Hosparus Health of Louisville and the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 12, 2020
