Jennie Lean Crowdus
Louisville - 84, passed away February 24, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Leonard Crowdus; children, Regina Newell (John), Diane, Troy and Leonard Crowdus, Jr. (Latanya); sisters, Anna Lucas and Rosetta Drain; brother, Clarence Dickerson; 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Greater Good Hope Baptist Church, 840 S. 26th Street, Her funeral service will be 12 noon on Tuesday, March 3. Interment will follow at Louisville Cemetery. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020