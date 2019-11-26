Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennie Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennie Mae Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennie Mae Wilson Obituary
Jennie Mae Wilson

LOUISVILLE - 92, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019.

She was a member of Browns Memorial CME Church.

She is survived by her children, Joseph,Jonathan,and Juan Wilson,Jacqueline Williams; daughter in law, Sarah Wilson; 9 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren;13 great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 10am -12pm Saturday, November 30, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Louisville Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -