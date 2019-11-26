|
|
Jennie Mae Wilson
LOUISVILLE - 92, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019.
She was a member of Browns Memorial CME Church.
She is survived by her children, Joseph,Jonathan,and Juan Wilson,Jacqueline Williams; daughter in law, Sarah Wilson; 9 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren;13 great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 10am -12pm Saturday, November 30, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Louisville Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019